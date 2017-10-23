Chapman happy with Skegness Town’s Brigg victory

Lincs League

Brigg Town DS 1

Skegness Town 4

Skegness Town boss Nick Chapman was pleased with Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Brigg Town Development Squad.

“We played some really nice football at times,” he said.

“I never thought we were going to lose the game.

“We created loads of chances, but we need to be more clinical in front of goal.

“I want us to get into good habits and finish teams off.”

The seasiders were 2-0 up at the interval, thanks to goals from Jake Gibson and George Hobbins.

Brigg gave themselves a chance of recovery when Jack Tierney reduced the arrears.

But Smith’s entrance into the fray proved fatal for the home side.

He joined the action early in the second half and wasted no time making his presence felt.

The result leaves Town fourth in the Lincs League but with two games in hand on leaders Horncastle, who have a six-point advantage.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, J. Turner, Stevens, Cunliffe, Scutt, Rayner-Mistry, Hobbins, Gibson, S. Turner, Potts, Hurst, Smith.