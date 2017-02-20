Champions Skegness United return to home comforts with victory

East Lincs Combination Division Two

Skegness United 3

Ludford Rovers 0

Newly-crowned Division Two champions Skegness United earned their 13th win of the league campaign with a 3-0 victory over Ludford Rovers.

It was the side’s first home match in six weeks, but they fitted back comfortably into their surroundings by completing the double over their opponents.

Having won the title the previous week at Chapel, United made just one change to the starting line-up, with John Courtney coming in for Richie Hayes.

United started on the front foot, taking the game to the visitors and, in the early stages, two half chances came their way.

On 15 minutes United took the lead.

From a corner Keaton Grainger netted his ninth goal of the season, sneaking in front of his marker to flick the ball home at the near post and beyond the grasp of keeper Adam Baxter.

United were having the majority of the play, however they had to be aware of the visitors’ leading scorer Jordan Kay.

However he was kept well in check by the central partnership of Alex Simpson and Kyle McGuigan.

With 38 minutes on the clock United went 2-0 up, a scoreline their play deserved.

John Courtney picked the ball up just outside the visitors’ area and managed to get through their defence and knock the ball pass Baxter.

Up until half time United continued on the front foot and were always looking dangerous, but couldn’t add to their total.

Within two minutes of the restart Ludford had their best chance of the match when they broke down the right, and from a good position fired wide of the far post.

Zak Bray was causing problems inthe visitors’ defence with his pace down the right side.

From one of these runs United scored the third of the match.

Bray beat two players and when his cross came in Courtney was on hand to net via a deflection.

Ludford had a great chance of reducing the arrears, but shot wide from 10 yards in front of goal.

United were soon back on the attack with Courtney and Alex Kendrick both just inches away from adding to the total while Ludford were more positive in attack but couldn’t get the better of Jack Minor.

Skegness will complete their league season at home against Sutton Rovers on Saturday (KO 2pm).

This will be followed by a series of cup matches.

UNITED: J. Minor, Lyall (Reid), Kendrick, McGuigan, Simpson, Sleight, Courtney, Mansell,

Grainger, Hodson (Hayes), Bray.

Man of Match: Jack Minor.