Britton returns to put old club to the sword

Lincs Junior Cup

Chapel Swifts 1

Skegness Town 6

Skegness Town eased their way into the third round of the county cup with a comfortable victory at neighbours Chapel Swifts.

The tie was played at the Hogsthorpe Playing Field, home of the East Lincs Combination outfit.

The Lilywhites were without the injured Courtney Warren and the unavailable Arron Scutt, but Miles Chamberlain returned to the centre of defence, with Daniel Stevens moving to right-back.

Josh Clarke started in place of Alex Nichols in attack.

Will Britton, playing against his former club, opened the scoring for the visitors before Andy Parish doubled their advantage.

Daniel Stevens added a third before Parish grabbed his second of the match to make the half-time score 4-0.

Britton notched a fifth early in the second half before a Callum Barlow strike reduced arrears for the home side.

Luke Rayner-Mistry wrapped things up with the sixth goal late in the game.

Town boss Nick Chapman was pleased to have earned a place in this week’s draw for round three.

“It was quite comfortable for us, but I was pleased by the way we applied ourselves,” he said after the game.

“It was an opportunity to give the whole squad some playing time.”

TOWN: Portas, Stevens, Parker, Chamberlain, Parish, Cunliffe, Hobbins, Davison, Rayner-Mistry, Britton, Clark, Nichols, Elliott, Epton.

On Saturday, Town return to Lincs League action when they travel to Hykeham Town.

They will be without Miles Chamberlain and there is a question mark over the availability of goalkeeper Travis Portas.