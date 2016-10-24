Britton continues his Lilywhites goal form

Lincolnshire League

CGB Humbertherm 0

Skegness Town 4

League leaders Skegness Town shuffled their pack for the trip to Fulstow and returned with a useful three points.

There were a number of changes from the defeat at Hykeham. Miles Chamberlain was not available and Courtney Warren was injured, so Danny Stevens slotted in at full back and Jamie Epton partnered Andy Parish at the heart of the defence.

Kyle Howitt returned after injury and took up his left back berth. Arron Scutt returned to lead the midfield, with Luke Rayner-Mistry, McCauley Parker and Corey Cunliffe.

The Lilywhites had the game wrapped up by half time. Will Britton added to the five he scored against Immingham in midweek - as the Lilywhites romped to a 7-0 success - before Alex Nichols tucked away number two.

Two own goals scored by defenders who just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time added to the Therm’s woes.

Despite the 4-0 deficit at the break, Humbertherm continued to look to reduce arrears and Skegness had goalkeeper Kaleb Robertson to thank for another clean sheet.

“We didn’t play particularly well, but it was pleasing to give everyone a run,” said Town boss Nick Chapman, but the win was not without cost.

“It looks as though we could be without Luke Rayner-Mistry for a few weeks after he picked up an injury.

TOWN: Robertson, Stevens, Howitt, Scutt, Parish, Epton, Cunliffe, Rayner-Mistry, Britton, A Nichols, Hobbins, Clarke.

Skipper Ben Davison is expected to return to the squad for the visit of Lincoln Moorlands Railway on Saturday. Kick-off at the Vertigo Stadium will be 3pm.