Bring on the FA Vase! Skegness Town return to competition after 27-year wait

Skegness Town’s players were left kicking their heels on Saturday when their county cup opponents Louth Old Boys were unable to fulfil the re-arranged tie.

The first round fixture had been brought forward seven days to accommodate the Lilywhites’ FA Vase qualifying round tie against Sleaford Town this weekend.

But Old Boys maintained this was not convenient for them, having already vacated the September 2 date in their fixture list.

The plan was then changed to play the tie at the Vertigo Stadium on Tuesday, September 5.

But soon afterwards Old Boys withdrew from the competition, which was won by the seasiders earlier this year with a 1-0 success over fellow Lincs Leaguers Wyberton.

Town’s manager Nick Chapman now turns his attention to getting his players ready for Saturday’s Vase challenge against United Counties League side Sleaford Town (KO 3pm).

Not having a fixture in the run up to this challenge would not have been Chapman’s choice, but he is hoping to have a full squad for the Sleaford visit.

The fitness of Miles Chamberlain is still a doubt and Jordan Potts is not available.

Sleaford have had a torrid start to the season after finding themselves managerless during the summer. Former Lilywhites and Louth Town boss Paul Walden had been appointed to replace Paul Ward, but before the season started he decided not to continue in this role. Sleaford Town stalwart and reserve team manager Jamie Shaw picked up the baton.

This point followed hot on the heels of their midweek league cup success after extra time at Melton Town.

It’s 27 years since the Lilywhites last competed in the FA Vase, when they lost 4-3 at home to Eccleshill United at Burgh Road.

The reward for success on Saturday is a trip to either Hall Road Rangers from Hull or Gedling Miners Welfare from Nottingham on September 23.