Bray header maintains Skegness United’s 100 per cent record in top-of-table clash

Workforce Unlimited Division One

Boston College 0

Skegness United 1

A solitary goal by Zack Bray was enough for Skegness United to get the better of fellow Division One pacesetters Boston College.

This top-of-the-table clash saw both teams begin Saturday with 100 per cent records.

There was a strong cross-wind which was slightly in favour of the visitors in the first half, however it would have an effect on the quality of the football from both sides.

The first 25 minutes of play produced very little goalmouth action, although United had the better of the play.

The first shot in anger came from the home side, a wind-assisted effort from outside the area flying wide of the post.

The visitors were beginning to take control of the match and were finding the target, however home keeper Kaleb Robertson was equal to them and produced good saves on a couple of occasions.

After 40 minutes Robertson produced an excellent save from John Courtney at the expense of a corner.

Four minutes later United took the lead when a cross from Keaton Grainger was headed home at the far post by Bray.

United went in a half time with the deserved lead based on the quality of their first-half performance in difficult conditions.

The wind had moved around more in the favour of the home side at the start of the second half than it had been for United in the first.

College started looking to quickly to get back on terms, and Jack Minor had to be at his best to turn out a shot before it was cleared.

United went down the other end and a cross from Courtney was headed just over by Grainger.

Then Grainger won a header which sent Bray away from the home defence, and when his cross came in Grainger produced a good save from Robertson.

Although College were seeing more of the ball than in the first half, the United defence of Lyall, Mansell, Pearce and Kendrick were giving good protection to Minor.

United were dangerous on the break with Grainger and Callum Barlow looking to open up the home defence.

Minutes before the final whistle United were awarded a penalty when Barlow, trying to round Robertson, was brought down.

From the resulting spot kick Robertson produced an excellent save from Courtney’s kick.

The game ended with United taking the three points to maintain their 100 per cent start to the league season.

Manager Michael Howard said: “We knew going into the game it would be a tough one, especially with the wind being so strong going straight across the pitch.

“We limited them to very few chances, we certainly had a few good ones ourselves.

“However, I think the scoreline was right for the game.

“Credit to Boston College for a tough game.”

UNITED: Minor, Kendrick, Pearce, Mansell, Lyall, Simpson (Turner), Bray (Bradley), Tsela, Barlow, Courtney, Grainger (Clark).

Hodgkinson’s Man of Match: Jamie Lyall.