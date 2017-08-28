BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

This weekend’s Boston Saturday League action saw Swineshead Institute tuck yet another seven goals past their opponents.

Three goals from Mark Sharman, one from Josh Runnalls, one from Jack Houghton and an own goal secure Swineshead’s first three points at home against Billinghay Athletic.

Bouncing back from last week’s defeat, Spilsby Town pick up three points away at Railway Athletic with the goal coming from Jay Adams in a 1-0 win.

In Division One, Boston College took the three points in a 5-2 victory against JFC Seniors.

Horncastle Town Reserves also got their season off to a good start with a 3-1 victory away from home to Pointon Reserves.

Kirton Town travelled away to Freiston, ending both teams still looking for their first three points of the season after a 1-1 draw.

However, FC Kirton took home all the points after winning 2-1 against Friskey.

Division Two saw Fosdyke get their season up and running with a 5-2 victory away at Boston International.

Goals from Ashley Davis, Alex Cammack, Declan Sands, Leon Marsh and Daniel Fletcher allow Fosdyke to take the points.

Boston Athletic also took home their first three points of the season, winning 3-1 away at Billinghay Athletic Reserves.

New team Colsterworth Sports & Social Club put up a fight against newly-promoted Wyberton A in their 4-4 draw.

Skegness Town A take top spot in Division Three with another victory.

Four goals from Luke Scott, for from Jordan Smith, three from Dominic Murray and one from Joshua Whittam saw Skegness Town A win 12-1 victory at home to Swineshead Institute A.

Bouncing back from last week, Woodhall Spa Reserves won 5-2 away from home at Old Doningtonians Reserves.

Benington Reserves are still looking to get their first win of the season after being held at home in a 1-1 draw with Northgate Olympic.

