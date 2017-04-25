BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Neil Johnson rounds-up this week’s action...

BB Insure Willoughby Shield Final

Swineshead Institute Reserves overcame spirited Division Three opponents Benington Reserves at Boston Town’s DWB Stadium on Saturday night to win the BB Insure Willoughby Shield.

Swineshead opened the scoring after five minutes when Tom Ebberley headed home from Josh Sands’ corner-kick.

It was almost 2-0 three minutes later when Cameron Cope’s cross was headed just off target by Swineshead striker Chris Wing.

Benington had their first chance in the 25th minute but George Dix directed his header, from Daniel Brackenbury’s free-kick, into the arms of keeper Ben Troops.

Favell had the ball in the net but was ruled offside and then a deft touch by Wing set him up again but under severe pressure from Dix steered his effort past a post.

Benington then had another let-off as a lovely curling shot by Rhys Holland rebounded off the woodwork .

However, five minutes before half-time Swineshead increased their lead following two near misses in the goalmouth by Wing the ball fell to Cope who forced it home from close range.

On 55 minutes Cope saw a good effort just clear the crossbar and then Sands was thwarted at point blank range by Benington goalkeeper Damian Lawson.

Troops was called into action making a fine save from Jamie Lawson.

A third goal duly arrived in the 72nd minute, scored by Substitute Liam Mead, who lobbed in from 20 yards and then proceeded to celebrate with a superb double backward somersault.

Six minutes later Swineshead wrapped up the scoring as Cope capped a fine individual performance by driving home the fourth goal from distance.

The Man of the Match title was awarded to Swineshead Reserves captain Tom Ebberley, picking up the award for the second time this season having already won it for the Reserve Cup Final.

The Shield and individual trophies were presented by Lincolnshire Football Association Area Delegate Derek Andrew.

Taylors Garages Premier Division

Billinghay Athletic’s upturn in good form continued in a midweek game when they comfortably defeated Pointon 4-0.

Returning striker and former top scorer in the Boston League, Jac Wright, making a welcome appearance.

Wright struck a hat-trick after signing on before kick-off with Joe Stainsby grabbing the other Billinghay goal.

They looked like repeating their winning run three days later when they travelled to Leverton and found themselves 3-0 up during the first half before the home side produced one of the comebacks of the season.

Jay Lawrence reduced the deficit before Alex Tilley nodded home to cut the lead to one goal.

Lawrence stooped to head home his second and level the scores before livewire Dom Goddard turned his marker inside out before being brought down for a penalty, which Nathan Rippin converted.

Rippin then rounded off a monumental comeback with his second and Leverton’s fifth of the game.

Billinghay’s goals came from Sam Stokes, Anthony Besford and Kris Coussens.

Spilsby Town’s Friday night fixture at home to Benington saw them cruise to a 5-1 victory with Jordan Turner and Liam Papworth both scoring twice.

Jay Adams hit the other Town goal.

Swineshead look certain to take the tile after a 3-1 home win against Pointon, and they started the week with some silverware when they lifted the Fishtoft Cup following a 2-0 victory against arch rivals Spilsby Town.

Rob Masters and Jack Houghton hit the cup final goals.

Boston College enjoyed a great victory on Saturday when they defeated Coningsby6-3 with Sheridon Goodhand and Nathan Rivett both scoring twice.

George Bakes and Troy Randles were also on target for the College.

Taylors Peugeot Division One

Old Doningtonians had a mixed week, starting with a 7-3 midweek home win against Swineshead Reserves.

Mark Sharman and Liam Barnett grabbed two goals apiece while Martin Fox and Liam Pitts also scored, but the goal of the game arrived when Andy Slaughter’s 30-yard strike flew into the net.

The Swineshead goals came from Liam Mead, Tom Ebberley and Giles Favell.

There was a big turning point in their home game three days later when Woodhall were the visitors.

The Dons were leading 2-1 following goals from Charlie Wallace (penalty) and a Chris Grimer free-kick from the edge of the box before young goalkeeper Brad Barnett was dismissed for committing a foul in the area and the visitors converted the resulting penalty.

Father Andy Barnett stepped in to replace the unfortunate keeper but, with just 10 men, the Dons lost their momentum and Woodhall struck five more times to run out 7-2 winners.

Ben Leech and Victor Sibert both scored twice for Friskney in their 6-2 home win against Freiston.

Jeremy Brown and Bob Jackson were also on target for Friskney.

Alex Cammack also struck two goals in Kirton Town’s 4-1 home win against Fosdyke, with Chris Hilton and Marc Neal also getting on the scoresheet.

Fosdyke replied through James Munn.

Taylors Ford Division Two

Fishtoft Reserves enjoyed a good week starting with a midweek draw against FC Hammers and topping that with a 4-1 home win against Pointon Reserves on Saturday.

Fishtoft Reserves started off brightly by dominating the first 30 minutes against FC Hammers and deservedly took the lead thanks to Iain Richardson after he curled home from the edge of the area.

The lead only lasted a handful of minutes as FC Hammers equalized after the ball was scrambled in after a free-kick.

The second half started off differently and FC Hammers took the lead within 10 minutes of the re0start after a Fishtoft player lost his footing, which allowed the Hammers striker to burst away and set up his team-mate to finish via a deflection which looped up over the goalkeeper.

Fishtoft were then awarded a penalty after Reece Sullivan was fouled, only for the same player to have his penalty saved.

FC Hammers then increased their lead after the striker was put through with a ball over the top to finish past the goalie.

Fishtoft didn’t give up and pulled a goal back after Reece Sullivan did the hard work down the left to pull the ball back for Taylor Gray to slot home.

As the game got into the final stages, Fishtoft deservedly equalised, with Gray getting his second of the game after he forced his way through the Hammers defence to fire past the visiting goalkeeper.

Perry Meshulam also grabbed a double for the Hammers while Kristian Taylor hit the other in the 3-3 draw.

Jack Cridland’s brace helped Fishtoft Reserves to an impressive 4-1 home win against Pointon Reserves in a game where the visitors knew anything less than victory would see them concede the league title.

Fishtoft started off very brightly and it did not take them long to go 1-0 up.

The goal came from a corner which nearly made its way in by itself if not for Ben Carter tapping in from close range.

They were soon 2-0 to the good after Reece Sullivan beat his man to pull the ball back to Jack Cridland, who after having his initial shot saved, followed in for the rebound.

The second half started in similar fashion and Fishtoft had plenty of chances to go further ahead as they completely dominated the game.

They were rewarded midway through the half as Jack Cridland grabbed his second of the game after, once again, a lovely piece of play from Reece Sullivan found the feet of the forward who flicked in from close range.

Pointon did grabbed themselves a consolation goal to make it 3-1 but Fishtoft were soon at it again to make it 4-1 after Casey Sullivan’ss shot from 20 yards left the keeper with no chance.

Spilsby Town Reserves scored twice through Tom Pickett and Jordan Turner at Boston International, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a disappointing 5-2 defeat.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three

It took a long time coming but Fosdyke Reserves finally broke their duck to get their first points of the season when they entertained Mareham United.

Dave Clarey struck twice while Jamie Clark grabbed the other in a 3-1 home win.

There was a celebratory match at the Causeway between Wyberton A and Boston Athletic.

Both sides were already assured of first and second place respectively and already looking forward to promotion, but there was a bit of a surprise.

The runners-up proved a point by hitting seven goals without reply as Wyberton looked a shadow of their normal selves.