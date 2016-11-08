BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Neil Johnson looks at this week’s action...

Sharman Burgess Sports Cup

There were no major shocks in round two of the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, as most potential banana skins were avoided.

The only minor upset took place at Graves Park, where Kirton Town entertained FC Hammers in a repeat of their Challenge Cup tie five weeks earlier.

The Division Two side caused an upset on that day, winning 3-0, and they proved it was no fluke once more, winning 1-0 this time around.

The all-important winning goal was somewhat controversial as there was a suspicion of offside when Liam Ingamells scored, but the Hammers edged through to the next round.

There was an avalanche of goals in two ties where double figures were scored.

It was certainly a case of unlucky 13 for Division Three side Boston Titans, who conceded that amount of goals in their home tie against Old Doningtonians.

Mark Sharman hit six of his side’s goals with Chris Grimer (two), Luke Barnett (two), Danny Goodacre, Liam Barnett and Ryan Mason also on target for the Division One side.

Second Division East Coast had the unenviable task of travelling to Premier side Wyberton Reserves, so it was no surprise that they were on the wrong end of an 11-1 defeat.

Shane Brackenbury (three), Nicky Syndercombe (three), Reece Beauchamp (two), Tyrone Chase (two) and Louis Gosling were all on target.

Scott Dore grabbed East Coast’s goal.

There was another superb individual scoring feat when Old Leake travelled to basement side Heckington Millers in all-Premier clash.

Leake’s Adam Abell hit all six of his side’s goals in a 6-1 away win.

Heckington showed plenty of fight in the defeat and they matched their opponents during the first half which saw Abell score the first two of his goals.

Old Leake also had two efforts ruled out for offside and the Millers had one goal similarly disallowed.

Young 16-year old goalkeeper Owen Richardson was making his second successive appearance for Old Leake and he also pulled off a good save during the opening period when he tipped a goalbound shot over the bar.

Heckington continued to show promise in the second half but it just wasn’t going to be their day when they broke clean through only to see the shot beat the keeper but rebound back into play off the post.

They also missed a good chance from a cross soon afterwards before Abell made them pay as his finishing proved pivotal.

Heckington’s consolation goal came from Josh Atkins.

Skegness Town Reserves saw off the challenge of Division One leaders Railway Athletic, winning 5-2 at home with Dan Field scoring twice.

Skegness’ other goals came from Morgan Coombs, Kurt Crossley and Jordan Smith.

Railway’s goals came from Kamar Yeatman and Leon Creasey.

Jason Wade also scored two goals for Sibsey but it didn’t prevent them from falling to a 5-3 home defeat at the hands of Premier side Ruskington Rovers.

Lewis Emmanuel also got on the scoresheet for the underdogs but Ruskington just squeezed through to the next round.

Ritchie Heywood, in goal for Friskney, managed to keep a clean sheet in their home tie against division one rivals Freiston.

Greg Brown scored Friskney’s opener before Jon Richards was sent off just before half-time, leaving the home side a man short.

Friskney remained in control, however, before Chris Harker came off the bench for the second week running to score to make the final score 2-0.

There was another all-Division One clash at Fulbeck United, where they also recorded a 2-0 home win against Tetford with goals from Ben Pollard and Ben Crampton.

A 2-0 home win was again the order of day in yet another all-Division One clash at Horncastle Town Reserves, where Fosdyke suffered another defeat.

Thomas Hodson and Ryan Beaumont hit the crucial goals for Horncastle.

Pointon were left stunned in their home tie against Leverton.

Leading 2-1 with just three minutes remaining, they conceded two late heartbreaking goals to crash out of the competition.

Nathan Rippin had put Leverton in front inside three minutes when he converted Ben Reeson’s perfect cross before Ian Jacquest’s double looked like earning an impressive Pointon a place in the next round.

Leverton turned the tie around as a last-minute corner produced a stunning diving header from Dom Goddard, before the visitors delivered another hammer blow when Reeson’s persistence down the right flank saw him reach the goalline and, despite being brought down, he managed to pull the ball back to Goddard. who clinically swept home the winner in added time.

Coningsby, too, were struggling to come to terms with their last-gasp defeat when they entertained Spilsby Town.

The tie finished goalless after 90 minutes and the penalty shoot-out loomed large as the game entered the final two minutes.

But Elliott Ludlow popped up with a late, late winner for Spilsby when he lashed the ball into the top corner.

Two goals from Nathan Rivett helped Boston College book their place in the next round following a 3-0 home win against Boston Athletic.

Tom Taylor grabbed the other College goal.

Billinghay Athletic had a welcome win in the cup with a 5-0 away win at Spalding Harriers.

Goals from Adam Underwood-Harley, Shane Underwood-Harley, Simon Johnson, Bradley Walker and an own goal will hopefully give their league form a bit of a much-needed boost.

Swineshead beat Benington for the second successive week as the two Premier Division sides clashed in the opening round of the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup.

The depleted visitors competed well in the first period despite falling behind to Ryan Barker’s second-minute headed opener for Swineshead.

An unfortunate own goal from Jason Cade in the latter stages of the half was then quickly followed by a Bert Snaith strike as Swineshead struck twice before the break.

The hosts added a further two goals in the second half and will now be aiming to complete a hat-trick of victories in successive weeks over Benington when the two sides clash this Saturday in the Lincs Junior Cup.

Taylors Peugeot Division One

Fishtoft left it late to claim victory in their home game against a stubborn and determined FC Kirton in the Taylors Peugeot Division One.

The game appeared to be heading for a goalless draw as it entered the final five minutes, but two late goals from Sam Wright, a header from a corner, and Jamie Skinner, who broke clear from a tiring Kirton defence to score, secured a 2-0 victory.

Taylors Ford Division Two

Fishtoft Reserves travelled to Swineshead to face their A team in the Taylors Ford Division Two and, after a slow start, Fishtoft took the lead thanks to a free-kick curled in the top corner from Josh Warner.

The lead was soon doubled through a well-placed finish from Ian Mitchell before Reece Cridland extended the lead to make it 3-0 with a shot from the edge of the area, after being set up by Mitchell.

Fishtoft were running riot and they scored again through Liam Watson after he headed home a cross via the crossbar.

The second half started in a simliar fashion and Fishtoft soon got back into their stride through Warner, again after he took the ball past a couple of players before curling his shot over the keeper and into the net.

Fishtoft scored again after a defence-splitting ball freed Jack Cridland into space. He crossed for Liam Watson to head home his second goal of the game.

Reece Sullivan also got in on the act to complete the scoring towards the end of the game when he fired home a rebound to make the final score 7-0 and, more importantly, lift the team into second place in the table.

Spilsby Town Reserves took maximum points in their home game against Coningsby Reserves.

Dan Smith (two), Will Allen and Louis Frankish hit the goals in a 4-1 home win.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three

Old Doningtonians Reserves scored four in their home game against Boston College Reserves in the Taylors Vauxhall Division Three, but still ended up empty-handed following a 5-4 defeat.

Ryan Mills grabbed the Dons’ first with a tap-in before Carl Appleyard struck a 20-yarder.

Two further goals from Ollie Gedney, a penalty and a cracking drive, were all to no avail as the College recorded a valuable away win.

There was another high-scoring encounter at Benington Reserves where they held leaders Wyberton A to a 4-4 draw.

Chris Lawson (two), Adam Clarricoates and Tom Baxter were all on target for Benington, while the leaders replied through Steve Kerslake (two), Michael Reeson and Kev Orton.

After going 3-0 down, Leverton rallied with an audacious free kick from the half way line by Ashley Bond after seeing the keeper off his line.

Shortly after, Declan Reed shielded the ball expertly in the penalty area and invited the foul from the Holbeach Bank defender to give the referee no option than to award the penalty, which as converted by Aaron Hunt.

Leverton piled on the pressure to try and grab the equaliser but Holbeach Bank absorbed the pressure and then struck on the counter attack twice in the dying stages of the game to put the result beyond doubt.