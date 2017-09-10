Search

BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Boston Saturday League.
Yesterday’s scores...

Results from September 9:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Spilsby Town 3 Wyberton Res 3.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Kirton 1 Swineshead Res 6, Friskney 1 Horncastle Town Res 3, Sibsey 2 Kirton Town 5, Woodhall Spa Utd 7 Freiston 2.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston International 4 Boston Ath 0, FC Wrangle 3 Colsterworth SSC 5, Holbeach Bank 2 Fosdyke 6, Park Utd 4 Billinghay Res 1, Railway Res 3 Coningsby Res 1, Wyberton A 9 Caythorpe 0.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston College Res 5 Mareham Utd 2, Digby 5 Swineshead A 0, Eagle Utd 3 Fosdyke Res 2, Skegness Town Res 8 Old Dons Res 1, Woodhall Spa Res 5 Spalding Harriers 0.