BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

The Boston Saturday League kicked off yesterday...
Results from August 19:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Pointon 2 Leverton SFC 1, Spilsby Town 0 Ruskington Rovers 6, Wyberton Res 1 Swineshead Inst 7.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Friskney 2 Kirton Town 1, JFC Seniors 0 Woodhall Spa Utd 2, Old Dons 0 Skegness Utd 2, Swineshead Res 0 Freiston 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston International 7 Caythorpe 0, Holbeach Bank 0 Colsterworth SSC 7.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Leverton Res 6 Markham Utd 3, Northgate Olympic 5 Woodhall Res 0, Skegness Town A 4 Bennington Res 1.
