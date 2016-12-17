BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today’s scores...
Taylors Garages Premier Division: Coningsby 8 Billinghay Ath 0, Leverton SFC 0 Wyberton Res 4, Old Leake 6 Benington 0, Ruskington Rovers 2 Swineshead Institute 5.
Taylors Peugeot Division One: AFC Tetford 1 Woodhall Spa Utd 2, Fishtoft 5 Swineshead Res 4, Freiston 5 Friskney 1, Kirton Town v FC Kirton - postponed (Kirton Town to receive 3pts), Old Doningtonians 3 Fulbeck Utd 7, Railway Ath 5 Fosdyke 1.
Taylors Ford Division Two: Billinghay Res 2 Coningsby Res 4, FC Wrangle 5 Fishtoft Res 3, Park Utd 4 Kirton Town Res 0, Pointon Res 3 Swineshead A 1, Spilsby Town Res 11 East Coast 1.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Benington Res 2 Leverton SFC Res 1, Boston College Res 12 Boston Titans 2, Fosdyke Res 3 Old Doningtonians Res 5, Holbeach Bank 4 Northgate Olympic 2.
Target Newspapers Challenge Cup: Boston Ath v Boston International - postponed (Boston International will receive a walkover win)