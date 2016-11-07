BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend’s scores...
Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, round two: Boston College 3 Boston Athletic 0, Boston International 4 FC Wrangle 2, Boston Titans 1 Old Doningtonians 13, Coningsby 0 Spilsby Town 1 (aet), Friskney 2 Freiston 0, Fulbeck Utd 2 AFC Tetford 0, Heckington Millers 1 Old Leake 6, Horncastle Town Reserves 2 Fosdyke 0, Kirton Town 0 FC Hammers 1, Mareham Utd 1 Woodhall Spa Utd 3, Pointon 2 Leverton SFC 3, Sibsey 3 Ruskington Rovers 5, Skegness Town Reserves 5 Railway Ath 2, Spalding Harriers 0 Billinghay Ath 5, Swineshead Institute 5 Benington 0, Wyberton Reserves 11 East Coast 1.
Taylors Peugeot Division One: Fishtoft 2 FC Kirton 0.
Taylors Ford Division Two: Billinghay Reserves 0 Pointon Reserves 2, Spilsby Reserves 4 Coningsby Reserves 1, Swineshead A 0 Fishtoft Reserves 7.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Benington Reserves 4 Wyberton A 4, Leverton SFC Reserves 2 Holbeach Bank 5, Old Doningtonians Reserves 4 Boston College Reserves 5.