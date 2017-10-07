BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Fixtures for October 7:
Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup, round one (KO 2.15pm): Epworth Town v Skegness Utd (D. Booth), Fulbeck Utd v Limestone Rgrs (S. Beswick), Scotter Utd v Spilsby Town (R. Coulson), Long Sutton Ath v Coningsby (J. Truman), Old Dons v Barnetby Utd (T. Stanley).
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Benington v Old Leake (P. Hindle), Fishtoft v Ruskington Rvrs (N. Sleaford), Railway Ath v Billinghay Ath (P. Revell), Skegness Town Res v Wyberton Res (C. Varty), Swineshead Inst v Leverton SFC (J. Hudson).
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Horncastle Town Res v FC Kirton (M. Winwright), Kirton Town v Freiston (P. Keeble), Pointon Res v Friskney (R. Dungworth), Sibsey v JFC Seniors (S. Beaumont), Swineshead Res v Woodhall Spa Utd (M. Brader).
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Res v Coningsby Res (R. Mather), Boston Ath v Holbeach Bank (L. West), Boston International v Colsterworth SSC (L. Crawford), Caythorpe v FC Hammers (D. Lovell), FC Wrangle v Fosdyke (J. Harmer), Wyberton A v Railway Res (G. Hurst).
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: College Res v Old Dons Res (M. Grant), Digby v Northgate Olympic (M. Thomson), Fosdyke Res v Swineshead A (R. Larcombe), Leverton Res v Eagle Utd (D. Harbin), Spalding Harriers v Benington Res (J. Ulyatt), Woodhall Res v Skegness Town A (D. Bayes).
Almost Done!
Registering with Skegness Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.