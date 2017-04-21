Search

BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Tonight’s matches...

Fixtures for Friday, April 21:

Taylors Garages Premier Division (KO 6.30pm): Spilsby Town v Benington (N. Sleaford).

Kirton Cup, semi-final: FC Kirton v Pointon (R. Wilde - at Graves Park).