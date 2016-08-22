BOSTON SATURDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE: Results

This weekend’s scores...
Taylors Garages Premier Division: Pointon 5 Wyberton Res 2, Spilsby Town 8 Heckington Millers 0, Swineshead Institute 6 Ruskington Rovers 2.
Taylors Peugeot Divsion One: FC Kirton 0 Railway Athletic 1, Freiston 0 Fishtoft 0.
Taylors Ford Division Two: Boston International FC v East Coast - postponed, East Coast unable to fulfil fixture, Fishtoft Res 2 Sibsey 4.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Benington Res 2 Holbeach Bank 1, Leverton SFC Res 2 Spalding Harriers 2, Wyberton A 3 Boston Titans 3.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.