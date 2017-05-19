Final places sorted

The semi-finals of the Skegness Domino League’s Super Shield and the Malc Yates competition have taken place.

In the Malc Yates competition, Pot Bellies of Division Two pulled off the shock result on the night by defeating Ex Service W of Division One 5-4, after being 3-0 and then 4-2 down. They took the last three tables to win 5-4.

In the other semi-final, Railroad XL beat Railroad Robbers 6-3.

The semi-finals of the Super Shield saw Liberal B beat Seaview Nil 6-3, with Ex Service Hotspots, of Division Two, defeating Railroad Rangers (Division One) 6-3.