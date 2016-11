Due to poor entry numbers for the singles domino event, qualification was held at just two venues - the Ex Servicemen’s and Seaview.

The four players who won through to finals night were M. Widdowson (Seaview Lads), R. Hamilton (Seaview A), M. Scott (Seaview Lads) and S. Fowler (Seaview A).

These four will play-off in the new year.