Ex Service Shuffle to narrow win

Skegness Dominoes League results...
Division One: Ex Service Shufflers 5 Seaview A 4, Railroad Rangers 7 Ex Service Squares 2, Seaview Lads 3 Ex Service W 6, Seaview Nil 4 Railroad Robbers 5.
Division Two: Ex Service Hotspots 6 Finnigans 3, Liberal C 4 Shipwrecked 5, Pot Bellies 8 Stumblers 1, Railroad XL 6 Ex Service Newbies 3, WMC Sambucas 4 Liberal B 5.
The 3-0 table winners: M. Whitehead & B. Coggill (Ex Service W), D. Buck & J. Kerslake (Railroad Robbers), L. Parker & B. Humphries (Railroad Rangers), C. Davis & S. Clarke (Pot Bellies), F. Stones & A. Bradshaw (Pot Bellies), P. Talboys & K. Brady (Ex Service Hotspots).