Ex Service are holding narrow lead

Skegness Domino League
Results:
Division One: Bell Ringers 5 Ex Service W 4, Ex Service Shufflers 5 Ex Service Squares 4, Railroad Robbers 6 Seaview A 3, Seaview Nil 3 Seaview Lads 6.
Division Two: Ex Service Hotspots 3 Pot Bellies 6, Finnigans 3 Ex Service Newbies 6, Liberal C 7 Railroad XL 2, Shipwrecked 6 Liberal B 3, WMC Sambucas 7 Stumblers 2.
The 3-0 table winners: P. Pocklington & J. Hurt (Seaview Lads), P. Leonard & P. Mottram (Ex Service Shufflers), A. Bell & D. Malpass (WMC Sambucas), J. Pinnegar & M. Bradshaw (Pot Bellies).