England cricket ace is set to visit

Ex-England and Glamorgan cricketer Robert Croft MBE will be in Skegness next month for the town cricket club’s annual dinner.

The 47-year-old off spinner, who played 21 test matches for England and 50 One Day Internationals (ODIs), will be the guest speaker at the event at the Suncastle on September 30.

Crofty, as he was known to his teammates, recorded his best figures of 5-95 against New Zealand in Christchurch.

But he will probably be best remembered for his last wicket stand with Angus Fraser at Old Trafford in 1998, when he prevented the South Africans securing victory by an innings.

In total he scored 421 test runs for England and picked up 49 wickets.

Lincolnshire cricketers will probably remember him for the 143 runs he scored for the Glamorgan Dragons against Lincolnshire at Lincoln in 2004.

He captained Glamorgan between 2003 and 2006 and is now head coach for the Welsh county.

He was presented with his MBE for services to cricket in 2013.

Tickets for the dinner, which will include a three course meal, auction and after dinner speech, can be purchased from Skegness Cricket Club bar.

They are priced at £25 for those aged 16 and over and £12.50 for those aged 15 and under.

For further information contact Reece Brant at the club on 07773 571443.