Double victory for Skegness CC sides

Skegness CC Firsts recorded an eight-wicket victory over struggling Boston Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division on Saturday.

Boston were dismissed for 138 before the hosts recorded their winning total for the loss of just two wickets.

In the South Lincs and Border League Division One, Skegness Seconds earned a two-wicket success at Timberlands to leave them third in the division.

Timberlands were dismissed for 85 in the 26th over, and the damage would have been even greater had Benjamin Hargreave not scored 49 runs.

With the ball, Jason Elsom (6-29) and Andrew Sylvester (3-19) did the damage against the hosts, who were a man short.

Skegness recorded victory two balls into the 31st over after also having some trouble with scoring.

But they eventually recorded the necessary runs to claim their two-wicket win.