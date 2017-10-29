Dominoes League results

Search

Skegness Domino League

Division One: Bell Ringers 2 Ex-Service Hotspots 7, Ex-Service Squares 5 Railroad Robbers 4, Ex-Service W 3 Seaview Lads 6, Seaview Nil 4 Pot Bellies 5.

Division Two: Ex-Service Newbies 3 Garden City 6, Railroad Xl 3 Liberal B 6, Stumblers 6 Ex-Service Shufflers 3, WMC Sambucas 6 Highway Dominators 3.

The 3-0 table winners: A. Bradshaw (Pot Bellies), M. Bradshaw (Pot Bellies), Kevin Brady (Ex-Service Hotspots), Stephen Calladine (Garden City), H. Goy (Seaview Lads), J. Kerslake (Railroad Robbers), P. Leonard (Stumblers), P. Pocklington (Seaview Lads), Ian Singlehurst (Garden City), J. Stubley (Stumblers), Phil Talboys (Ex-Service Hotspots), J. Willerton (Railroad Robbers).