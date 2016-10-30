Domino results

Skegness Domino League
Results from October 17:
Division One: Ex Service Squares 2 Ex Service W 7, Railroad Rangers 5 Railroad Robbers 4, Seaview Lads 7 Bell Ringers 2, Seaview Nil 5 Ex Service Shufflers 4.
Division Two: Ex Service Hotspots 5 Liberal B 4, Liberal C 4 WMC Sambucas 5, Pot Bellies 5 Shipwrecked 4, Railroad XL 5 Finnigans 4, Stumblers 6 Ex Service Newbies 3.
The 3-0 table winners: M. Widdoson & M. Scott (Seaview Lads), D. Wagstaffe & B. Wagstaffe (Ex Service W), B. Corner & R. Humble (Seaview Nil), A. Bell & D. Malpass (WMC Sambucas), G. Polson & S. Henry (Railroad XL), J.P. Kelleher & R. Kelleher (Stumblers), T.Bright & B. Boettger (Ex Service Hotspots).