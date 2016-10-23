Domino latest

Skegness Domino Club results...
Results from October 10:
Division One: Bell Ringers 6 Railroad Rangers 3, Ex Service Shufflers 4 Seaview Lads 5, Railroad Robbers 6 Ex Service Squares 3, Seaview A 4 Ex Service W 5.
Division Two: Ex Service Hotspots 4 Liberal C 5, Finnigans 4 Pot Bellies 5, Liberal B 4 Ex Service Newbies 5, Shipwrecked 4 Stumbles 5, WMC Sambucas 4 Railroad XL 5.
The 3-0 table winners: F. Stones & A. Bradshaw (Pot Bellies), A. Ellis & L. Smith (Liberal B), J. Stubley & B. Stainton (Stumbles).