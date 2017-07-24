Deeping defeat for Alford and District CC

Have your say

The latest Alford and District CC news...

Lincs ECB Premier

Alford & District 193-8, Market Deeping 197-8 - Deeping won by two wickets.

Tom White’s unbeaten 79 was not enough as Market Deeping left Train Fen Holt with a two-wicket victory on Saturday.

White’s innings, which included 10 fours, helped the hosts to a total of 193-8 off their 50 overs.

Rikki Bovey’s 30, plus knocks of 29 and 11 from Andrew White and Graham Codd respectively added to the Alford total.

However, Deeping reached their winning total in the 48th over.

For the away side, David Sargeant gave them hope with his score of 101, before he was eventually run out by Bradley McGilloway.

Ross Barnes (24) and Nick Green (22) also played their part in Deeping reaching the winning total.

Steve Kirkham took three Deeping wickets for the loss of 42 runs.

He was supported by Nick Bennett (2-27), Bovey (1-44) and Andrew White (1-57).

The result leaves Alford ninth in the Lincs ECB Premier, 12 points clear of the bottom two.

Lincolnshire County League Third Division

Alford Seconds 68, Broughton Seconds 71-4 - Broughton won by six wickets.

Alford Seconds suffered a six-wicket defeat at Broughton Seconds on Saturday.

Things didn’t go well with the bat as the away side were dismissed for 68 in the 38th over, George Gregory (18) and Ben Irving (11) the only players to reach double figures.

In response, Broughton secured victory in the 21st over.

Justin Ford (2-24), Henry Sanderson (1-21) and Jack Read’s run out accounted for the home side’s wickets.

Alford sit eighth in the Lincolnshire County League Third Division.

Alford Firsts will be hoping to pull off a surprise victory at the expense of Woodhall Spa in the Lincs ECB Premier when they travel to their fourth-placed opponents on Saturday (noon).

Alford Seconds host Holton Le Clay (1.30pm) and the Sunday Firsts travel to Skegness.