SOUTH LINCS AND BORDER LEAGUES: Round-up

Another rained off weekend put paid to Sleaford 2nds’ challenge for the South Lincolnshire & Border League championship, leaving Spalding with an unassailable 21-point lead at the top of the Premier Division.

Sleaford are secure in second place with one game to go with Market Deeping, newly promoted in 2016, confirmed in third.

But in Division One, it is still all to play for. Spalding 2nd have finished their programme and have 263 points, a total Freiston could overtake if they win their game against Moulton Harrox on Saturday.

And the battle is still on between Graves Park and Boston 3rd for second place in Division Two.

The final matches on Saturday see Boston playing clear leaders Claypole, while Graves Park visit bottom placed Grantham 4th.