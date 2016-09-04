Sign up for upcoming umpires’ course

Lincolnshire is facing a real shortage of cricket umpires and the Lincolnshire ECB Association of Cricket Officials welcomes enquiries from anyone interested in finding out more about becoming an umpire.

The first training course of the winter takes place at Grantham Cricket Club on four consecutive Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, beginning on October 22.

All training materials are included in the cost of the course which is £70 for the four days.

This also includes a one year membership of the ECB Association of Cricket Officials (worth £30), together with insurance.

The course is open to anyone interested in umpiring or in finding out more about the Laws of Cricket.

For further details or to book a place, e-mail Gareth Dowson on garthdowson@hotmail.co.uk