Seasiders suffer heavy defeat at Bourne

Lincolnshire ECB

Premier League

Skegness 95, Bourne 99-4

Skegness CC sit seven points and one place above the Lincs ECB Premier drop zone after they fell to another heavy defeat at Bourne.

Put into bat by the home side, the seasiders failed to reach three figures and were skittled out with 19 overs left.

In response, Bourne raced to the target at the rate of eight-and-over and claimed the full 20 points in the 13th.

The seasiders were left with just one point to show for their afternoon’s efforts.

Only four of the Skegness batsmen reached double figures during a bad day at the office for the seasiders, while home bowler Jack Berry claimed six wickets.

Saeed Bariwala was first to go, caught by Berry off the bowing of Colin Cheer.

His opening partner Pradeep Chanditha top scored with 32, but, apart from a 17-ball 17 from Ray Jordan and a steady 14 from Dylan Labuschagne, the visitors put up little response.

Set 96 to win, Bourne, inspired by former Skegness wicket keeper Carl Wilson, wasted no time in knocking off the runs.

Paceman Jordan was hit for 42 off five overs as the home side showed no mercy.

The telling partnership was one of 69 for the third wicket between wicketkeeper Wilson and skipper Peter Morgan.

Chanditha had some limited success with the ball to finish with figures of two for 25 off his four overs.

On Saturday Skegness face another tough test in their battle for survival when third-placed Sleaford are the visitors to Richmond Drive, starting at 12 noon.

Skegness batting: S. Bariwala ct Berry b Cheer 16, P. Chanditha ct Wilson b Berry 32, D. Labuschagne ct Bentley b Berry 14, N. Brackley ct Dunn b Berry 0, S. Chamberlain ct Wilson b Cheer 0, R. Brant ct Wilson b Berry 7, R. Jordan ct B Stroud b Berry 17, T. Cuthbert ct Dixon b Berry 0, M. Chamberlain ct Cheer b Collins 0, A. Sylvester not out 2, J. Jacobs b Collins 0; Extras 7.

Skegness bowling: R. Jordan 5-0- 42-0; P. Chanditha 4-1- 25-2; N. Brackley 2-1- 11-1; S. Bariwala 1.4-0- 16-1.