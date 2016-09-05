LINCS ECB: Round-up

Bracebridge Heath were crowned Readers Lincolnshire ECB Premier League champions without a ball being bowled in their match at Lindum as rain once again wiped out the weekend’s programme.

Just 15 overs out of the day’s possible 600 were completed - 11 at Boston and four at Bourne - and with one week of the season left, Bracebridge have an unassailable 23-point lead.

Below them, Grantham lead the race for the runners-up spot, four points ahead of Sleaford with Market Deeping a further three points adrift.

Saturday sees the top two teams do battle at Cross O’Cliff Court while Sleaford take on Nettleham at Mulsanne Park and Market Deeping are at home to Bourne.

The weather also denied bottom sides Nettleham and Grimsby the chance to pick up points.

Nettleham remain one behind Grimsby, who travel to Woodhall Spa on Saturday needing to gain 13 more points than Skegness to move out of the relegation zone.

Results: Boston 55-1 v Market Deeping - abandoned; Bourne 32-0 v Nettleham - abandoned; all other games abandoned.

Fixtures for September 10: Bracebridge Heath v Grantham, Louth v Boston, Market Deeping v Bourne, Nettleham v Sleaford, Woodhall Spa v Grimsby Town, Skegness v Lindum.