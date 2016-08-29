LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

Rain sweeping across the county made the Readers Lincolnshire ECB Premier League a programme of one-innings matches, with three teams making it back on to the field but soon returning to the pavilion.

However those innings added two points to Bracebridge Heath’s cushion at the top and took Nettleham to within one point of Grimsby at the bottom.

The day also produced a number of highlights as Obus Pienaar took his runs total to 1452 with 58 at Skegness for whom Tom Cuthbert took five wickets - including bowling Pienaar.

Prasanna Jayawardene hit a century in Woodhall Spa’s 279 for nine against Bourne while Will Wright was unbeaten on 94 when Lindum declared on 225 for two against Grimsby who were 15 without loss when the weather intervened.

Only 36 overs were possible at Grantham who batted first against Market Deeping and were 128 for five, Ben Powell not out on 67.

Boston made 199 for seven off their 50 overs at Nettleham with Liam Sparke hitting 69.

The longest game was at Louth who were restricted to 166 for eight by Bracebridge Heath.

The leaders then lost three wickets and had 48 on the board when rain stopped play in the 14th over.

With two games to go, Bracebridge lead Grantham by 24 runs with Sleaford and Market Deeping not far behind.

At the bottom, Grimsby entertain Skegness on Saturday knowing that a win could push them above their opponents who have a 12 point advantage - but defeat could let in Nettleham if the Lincoln side pick up points at Bourne.

Results: Lindum 225-2 dec (Wright 94no), Grimsby Town 15-0; Grantham 128-5 (Powell 67no) v Market Deeping; Boston 199-7 (Sparke 69). Nettleham 15-0; Woodhall Spa 279-9 (Jayawardene 124) v Bourne; Louth 166-8, Bracebridge Heath 48-3; Sleaford 177 (Pienaar 58, Cuthbert 5-28)) v Skegness.

All abandoned.