Skegness CC will be looking to pile further pressure on South Lincs and Border League Premier leaders Billingborough.

On Saturday they host Spalding Seconds, hoping to reduce the leaders’ 11-point lead.

Action begins at 1pm, while the Seconds travel to Baston.

Alford CC host LincsECB Premier leaders Bracebridge Heath (noon), with their Seconds away at East Halton.