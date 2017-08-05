Cricket fixtures...

Have your say

Skegness CC will be looking to reclaim top spot in the SLBL Premier on Saturday when they host third-placed Billingborough (1pm).

The seasiders sit three points behind leaders Sleaford Seconds following their washed out weekend, with their weekend opponents four points further behind.

Skegness Seconds host Long Sutton (1pm) with the Sunday Firsts at home to Brocklesby Park.

Alford and District CC host Lindum in the Lincs ECB Premier on Saturday (noon) while their Sunday First travel to Tetford.