Cricket fixtures...

Skegness CC will be looking to bounce back from their rain-affected weekend.

The Seconds host Welby Cavaliers in the SLBL Division One on Saturday (1pm).

On Sunday the Firsts travel to SLBL Premier opponents Freiston LL (1pm) and the Sunday Firsts host Alford ’s Sunday side.

Alford Firsts will be hoping to pull off a surprise victory at the expense of Woodhall Spa in the Lincs ECB Premier when they travel to their fourth-placed opponents on Saturday (noon).

Alford Seconds host Holton Le Clay (1.30pm).