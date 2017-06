Alford and District CC Firsts host Bourne in the Lincs ECB Premier on Saturday.

The match at Train Fen Holt begins at noon.

Meanwhile, the Seconds will travel to Scothern (1pm).

Skegness CC Firsts will travel to Sleafoird Seconds for their SLBL Premier contest, while the seasiders’ Seconds host Billingborough Seconds in the SLBL Cup (both 1pm).

The following day the Sunday Firsts are at Brocklesby Park in East Lindsey League action.