Cobras are making the grades

Skegness’ Cobra Ju-Jitsu Club held their presentation night.

The Mayor of Skegness, Coun Dick Edginton, presented the awards to the students.

The parents were entertained by the Juniors Red group showing their mixed skills of karate, judo and ground moves.

The Yellow group showed fighting in stages, with attacking and defending.

This was followed by judo and ground moves with counter moves and an arm bar drill.

The seniors display got the Mayor involved, picking out moves to show skills of ju-jitsu and progressive ground moves.

Steve Grover was asked to show a section of his black belt assessment programme, teaching a small group of students the ju-jitsu discipline.

The highlight of the night was then the presentation of the Cobra Ju-Jitsu clubs’ 19th black belt 1st dan to Steve Grover.

Awards: Red belt 9th Kyu - Tom Wann; Yellow belt 8th Kyu - Darren Hawkins; Yellow belt 8th Kyu black tag - Jessy Best; Orange Belt 8th Kyu - Rianna Hall; Orange Belt 7th Kyu black tag - Leah Revill, Sarah Bradbrook, Aston Revill, Mason Scarlett, Elliot Coldwell, Jacob Coxford-Hawkins; Green belt 6th Kyu black tag - Isabella Somma, William Jacobs; Purple Belt 4th Kyu black tag - Emma Morley; Black belt 1st dan - Steve Grover.

Juniors: Join badge Grade 7 - Emily Boyle; Belt badge White Grade 7 - Logan Butler; Ju-Jitsu badge Yellow Grade 7 - Daniel Jackson, Isaac Coxford-Hawkins; Completion badge Green Grade 7 - Tristan Wilkinson.; White belt 2 Black tags - Jack Howard-Gettings, Logan Butler, Isaac Coxford-Hawkins; Daniel Jackson & Tristan Wilkinson; White belt 1 Red tag - Brody Llewellyn and Mully Boyle; White belt 2 Red tags - Samuel Coxford- Hawkins, Hamish Lidgard; Junior Red belt 9th Kyu - Thomas Hall & Rio Scott Watson; Red Belt 1 Yellow tag - Faith Jupp-Walmsley, Conner Annibal; Yellow belt 1 Orange tag - Meda Bublyte, Jade Leggett, Henry Howis; Yellow Belt 2 Orange tags - Connor Palmer; Orange Belt 2 Green Tag - Andrew Jackson.

Best attendance - Andrew Jackson, Alice Lidgard, Hamish Lidgard, Brody Llewellyn, Thomas Hall (juniors); William Jacobs, Darren Hawkins (seniors); Joining certificate - Emily and Mully Boyle.

For more information on the club call Sensei Nick Preston on 07923 366 210.