Childs and Wilson finish first

Skegness Bridge Club

Results from March 28: N/S winners - Mrs R. Childs & Mrs M. Wilson; E/W winners Mrs J. Savage & Mrs F. Hopkins.

Results from March 30: N/S winners - Mr J. Dobson & Mr J. Aldridge; E/W winners - Mrs O. Hutson & Mrs M. Saunders.