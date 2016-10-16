Card sharp

Skegness Domino Club
Division One: Ex Service W 7 Railroad Robbers 2, Ex Service Squares 7 Bell Ringers 2, Railroad Rangers 6 Ex Service Hotspots 3, Seaview Nil 6 Seaview A 3. Division Two: Ex Service Newbies 4 Shipwrecked 5, Liberal C 5 Liberal B 4, Railroad XL 5 Ex Service Hotspots 4, Pot Bellies 4 WMC Sambucas 5, Stumblers 6 Finnigans 3. The 3-0 table winners: T. Johnson & K. Key (Ex Service Squares), M. Whitehead & B. Coggill (Ex Service W), G. Smith & R. Coy (Seaview Nil), J. Kelleher & R. Kelleher (Stumblers), I. Mellor & J. O’shea (Stumblers), J. Hartly & l. Betts (Shipwrecked).