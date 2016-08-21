Card sharp

Latest Skegness Bridge Club results...

August 9: N/S winners - Mrs O. Hutson & Mrs M. Saunders; E/W winners - Mrs E. Cole & Mrs R. Childs.

August 11: N/S winners - Mrs E. Cole & Mrs R. Childs; E/W winners - Mr J. Dobson & Mr J. Aldridge.

