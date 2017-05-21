Bridge news

Search

Skegness Bridge Club

Results for May 8: N/S winners - Mrs J. Whittam & Mrs M. Wilson; E/W winners Mr J. Aldridge & Mr J. Dobson.

Results for May 10: N/S winners - Mrs O. Hutson & Mrs M. Saunders; E/W winners -Mrs E. Cole & Mrs R. Childs.