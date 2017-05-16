Brant’s 85 leads way in Seconds’ success

A strong Skegness Seconds team bagged a useful 18 points with an eight-wicket victory over Claypole in Division One of the South Lincs and Border League on Saturday.

Two 90-plus partnerships at the top of the order saw the seasiders through at their Richmond Drive home.

Reece Brant was top scorer with an unbeaten 85 as Skegness successfully chased Claypole’s score of 208-6.

The seasiders romped home with 11 overs to spare.

The Claypole target was set thanks to half centuries from Matt Ragless and Joe Attewell, who put on 86 for the second wicket.

Both were removed with the score on 141 by Reece Brant and Ashley Redgard respectively.

Skegness were set 209 to win and after losing Jason Elsom with the score on 20, Brant joined Redgard at the crease.

The pair put on 95 for the second wicket, before Redgard was run out on 52.

Lachlan King then joined Brant in the middle and they saw the seasiders home with a partnership of 94.

Skegness bowling: M. O’Dare 7-0- 39-1; B. Thomas 4-0- 17-0; L.S. King 4-0- 16-0; J. Elsom 10-1- 47-1; R. Brant 12-1- 51-2; A. Redgard 8-0- 34-2.

Skegness batting: J. Elsom c&b Revill 10; A. Redgard run out (Cragg) 52; R. Brant not out 85; L.S. King not out 49.