Brackley claims four wickets as Skegness CC remain in the title hunt

SLBL Premier

Skegness 192, Spalding 2nds 148 - Skegness won by 44 runs.

A century partnership between Richie Hewitt and Lachlan King helped Skegness CC to victory against Spalding at Richmond Drive on Saturday - keeping the seasiders 12 points behind leaders Billingborough, but with a game in hand.

The pair put on 104 for the third wicket as the home side made 192 before being dismissed in the 43rd over.

King then turned his attention to the ball, his three wickets for 12 runs helping Skegness to skittle their opponents out for 148 in the 42nd over.

Skegness were put into bat after losing the toss and were struggling on 19-2 before the Hewitt and King partnership turned the game their way.

King went first, following his 57-ball 62, but after Hewitt returned to the pavilion with the score on 181-5 the seasiders only added a further 11 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Despite a captain’s innings of 61 from Matt Gill, Spalding were never really up with the pace and their response faded 44 runs short of the target.

Norman Brackley was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 32 runs.

Skegness batting: N. Brackley run out (Matt Gill) 14; A. Ainsworth ct Unsure b Sharpe 2; R. Hewitt ct Sharpe b Wilson 69; L.S. King ct Sharpe b J. Gill 62; R. Brant lbw b J. Manton 18; L. Odlin ct R. Manton b Wilson 6; A. Sylvester ct J. Manton b Wilson 5; M. Jackson b J. Manton 1; A. Culley not out 2; J. Atherton st M Gill b J. Manton 0; S. Bailey ct Juckes b J. Manton 0; Extras 13.

Skegness bowling: Norman Brackley 4-32; Lachlan King 3-12; Adrian Culley 1-18; Andrew Sylvester 1-27; Reece Brant 0-20; Michael Jackson 0-27.

On Saturday Skegness are scheduled to play Timberland in the South Lincs and Border League Cup semi-finals.

Skegness 2nds lost their Division One clash at Baston by 150 runs on Saturday.

Baston made 228-7 with Skegness bowler William Bowser picking up three wickets.

In response, Jamie Epton top-scored for the seasiders with 39, which was exactly half of the visitors’ total.