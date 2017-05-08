Bovey 83 aids the victory

Alford and District CC moved up to joint third in the Readers Lincolnshire ECB Premier League after beating basement side Market Deeping.

Rikki Bovey hit 83 of Alford’s final total of 243 at Market Deeping, aided by Andrew White (29), Neil Calvert (17) and Michael Honman (15).

Nick Bennett’s 6-61 helped his team seal victory as the home side were dismissed for 203.

Steve Kirkham claimed three wickets for the loss of 43 runs.

Alford entertain Woodhall Spa Firsts in the Premier on Saturday.

The action will begin at noon.

Lincs ECB Premier results: Bracebridge Heath 318-7 (Lineker 65, M Carter 82, Stubbs 67no), Grimsby Town 64 (Willerton 7-43); Woodhall Spa 220 (Chanditha 58, Benson 5-61); Lindum 222-5 (Tomlinson 95); Grantham 251-4 (Freeman 104no, Webb 60no), Bourne 231 (Wilson 72); Alford 243 (Bovey 83), Market Deeping 203 (Bennett 6-61); Louth 212-5 (Darke 65no), Boston 214-4 (Poole 81); Sleaford 190, Spalding 185.