Bell win it

Skegness Domino League
Results from December 12:
Division One: Bell Ringers 6 Seaview A 3, Ex Service Shufflers 5 Railroad Robbers 4, Seaview Lads 6 Railroad Rangers 3, Seaview Nil 3 Ex Service Squares 6.
Division Two: Ex Service Hotspots 6 Ex Service Newbies 3, Liberal C 2 Stumblers 7, Finnigans 6 Liberal B 3, Railroad XL 3 Pot Bellies 6, WMC Sambucas 5 Shipwrecked 4.
The 3-0 table winners: R. Harris & H. Goy (Seaview Lads), A. Bell & D. Malpass (WMC Sambucas), JP Kellerher & R. Kelleher (Stumblers), J. O’Shea & D. Scott (Stumblers), T. Bright & W. Bright (Ex Service Hotspots).