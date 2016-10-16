Beginning of new cricket meetings

Now that cricket squares have been covered until next year, thoughts turn to the winter meetings of the Cricket Groundsmen’s Association.

These will be held monthly on Mondays at Lindum CC in Lincoln.

They will all start at 7.30pm.

The first meeting takes place on Monday, October 24 with guest speaker Keith Exton, who is the the former groundsman of Glamorgan CCC.

Keith will be talking about his experiences at all levels of the game and will also be introducing the cricket groundsmanship business he has set up following his move to Lincolnshire.

One of the services he offers, which will be of interest to club groundsmen, is the deep spiking procedure on squares using the Wiedenmann Aerator which, with its fast action cam, can get down to depths of nine inches in most squares and pass across the surface almost unnoticed.

Recent research has shown the benefits of deep aeration and Keith will be outlining the benefits of this machine to those in attendance.

Membership of the association remains at £10 per annum.

Fees are asked to be paid at this upcoming meeting.

This gives clubs and groundsmen access to future meetings, ground visits and the network of pitch support the CGA has in place.

County Pitch Advisor Martin Deans is also proposing a trip to the BIGGA exhibition in Harrogate in January of next year, with an overnight stay also planned.

This event brings the opportunity to visit many of the leading manufactures of ground care machinery under one roof, to ask questions of the experts and to network amongst other groundcare enthusiasts.

Membership of the CGA is open to all club groundsmen and to anyone who has an interest in the upkeep of cricket grounds.

For further details, ring Martin Deans on 07971 087891.