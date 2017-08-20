Awards for Cobras

The Cobra Ju-Jitsu Club Skegness held their presentation night.

The Mayor of Skegness, Coun Danny Brookes presented the awards to the students.

The parents were entertained by demonstrations from the juniors’ Red, Yellow and Orange groups, while the seniors’ display started by showing a cobra fit routine, with the Mayor involved with picking out moves to show skills of Ju-jitsu and progressive ground moves.

One of the highlights of the night was then the surprise presentation from Sensei Andy Wainright to Cobra Ju-Jitsu Sensei Nick Preston of an award for achievement and recognition from warrior ju-jitsu

Awards: Juniors and seniors: Red Belt 9th Kyu - Cain Anns, Owen Tasker, Zak Waite; Yellow Belt 8th Kyu - Tom Wann; Orange Belt 7th Kyu - Darren Hawkins; Green Belt 6th Kyu - Leah Revill, Sarah Bradbrook, Aston Revill, Mason Scarlett, Elliot Coldwell, Jacob Coxford -Hawkins; Blue Belt 5th Kyu - Isabella Somma, William Jacobs; Purple and White Belt 3rd Kyu - Emma Morley.

Junior group: Join Badge, Grade 7 - Emily Jackson; Belt Badge, White Grade 7 - Emily Boyle, Emily Jackson; White belt, 1 Red Tag - Tristan Wilkinson, Jack Howard-Gettings, Logan Butler, Daniel Jackson; White belt, 2 Red Tags - Brody Llewellyn, Daniel Jackson; Junior Red Belt, 9th Kyu - Hamish Lidgard, Mully Boyle; Red Belt, Yellow Tag - Rio-Scott Watson; Red Belt, 2 Yellow Tags - Faith Jupp-Walmsley; Junior Yellow Belt, 8th Kyu - William Macey & Alice Lidgard; Yellow Belt, 2 Orange Tags - Jade Leggett, Henry Howis; Junior Orange Belt, 7th Kyu - Connor Palmer; Junior Green Belt, 6th Kyu - Andrew Jackson. Best Attendance Juniors - Hamish Lidgard, Conner Annibal; Seniors - William Jacobs, Emma Morley, Jacob Coxford–Hawkins;

The Cobra Club meets on Fridays at Studio 2 of the Lisa Jay Stage Institute, Grosvenor Road, Skegness (juniors 6.30pm-7.30pm, seniors (7.35pm-9.15pm).For more information call Sensei Nick Preston on 07923 366 210.