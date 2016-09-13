Skegness Tri Club clock up the PBs at Louth

Skegness Tri Club athlete Russ Parker secured second place overall in the Lincolnshire Triathlon series following a personal best performance at Louth.

Russ clocked a combined time of 1hr 11min 22secs at the Louth Triathlon to clinch the runners-up spot in the series which combines the results from Louth and Skegness.

From left, Sarah Shuttleworth, Michyla Clark, Ash Epton, Hayley Smith, Michael Clark, Jay Harding, Suzy Wain, John Irving, David Johnson EMN-160913-085148002

There was a healthy group of Skeg Tri members among the 170 entrants who returned to the coast with an armful of PBs among them.

The race was based at the Meridian Leisure Centre where competitors started with a 400m swim in the indoor pool.

The bike leg covered a total distance of 22km and took the triathletes through the villages of Kedlington, Alvington and Yarburgh before heading back to the transition area.

The weather was warm, and the strong headwind made the cycle challenging before running shoes were donned for a 5.5km run through Louth town centre to the finish.

This triathlon was the last of the season for most of the club members and many achieved personal best times.

Sarah Shuttleworth took 23 minutes off her last finish time at Louth, while Michael Clark shaved nearly seven minutes off his best and Ashley Epton 10 minutes.

David Freeman went on to finish the event in a PB despite getting a puncture on the bike leg. The relay team of Suzy Wain and John Irving also crossed the line in a PB of 1.22.52.

Skegness results: Russ Parker 1hr 11min 22secs PB, Pete Nicholls 1.14.06 PB, Ashley Epton 1.16.22 PB, David Johnson 1.20.29 PB, Michyla Clark 1.31.23, Michael Clark 1.37.13 PB, Amber Spiers 1.38.34 PB, Hayley Smith 1.42.36, Jay Harding 1.44.36 PB, Sarah Shuttleworth 1.58.29 PB, David Freeman 2.06.06 PB.