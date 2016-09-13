Skegness Coasters out in force at East Coast Classic

Sunday brought a packed day of running, fun, and sun for the Skegness Coasters both around the county and further up north.

A total of 14 Coasters took part in the East Coast Classic 10K which takes place annually, hosted by Mablethorpe Running Club.

Rachel Shinn and Nathan Fisher after completing the Great North Run. EMN-160913-091144002

Starting from Mablethorpe Lifeboat Station, runners pace out towards Trusthorpe, making their way to Sutton-On-Sea, before returning back on themselves along the promenade.

Coaster Ben Evison finished an second behind winner Nick Martin (Caistor RC) in a great time of 34min 07secs.

Rebecca Porter said: “The marshalls were incredible; they kept you going and we had a bit of light-hearted banter with them on the way round.

“Cara Hockham was a particularly fantastic support for us ‘tail runners’, cheering us on from her bike throughout the race.”

Freya Evison, daughter of Carly and Coaster Ben Evison, took part in the 3K fun run at Mablethorpe and was the first girl over the finish line in her age category.

Times: Ben Evison 34min 07secs, Martin Jessop 49.16, Janet Harmston 51.05, Andy Wilkinson 55.46, Sue Smith 56.21, Katie Moore 1hr 01min 46secs, Sandra Colman 1.04.42, Les Arrowsmith 1.12.11, Barbara Odling 1.13.21, Rebecca Sylvester 1.16.22, Anita Ullyatt 1.21.52, Sarah Hawkins/Claire Parker/Rebecca Porter 1.26.04.

* The Great North Run, which takes place in Newcastle each September, was also attended by three eager Skegness Coasters.

They finished with excellent times, Nathan Fisher clocking 2hr 16min 51secs, Rachel Shinn 2.28.56, and Phaedra Bryant 2.29.08.

Phaedra said: “It was incredibly hot and I did get a little sunburnt. We had amazing support all around the route. It was a really fantastic event to be a part of!”

* Skegness Coasters cater for all abilities and meet every Tuesday at The Welcome at 6.30pm.

The latest, free Couch to 5K course starts on Thursday, September 29 at The Welcome at 6.15pm. All abilities welcome.