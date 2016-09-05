Skegness Coasters conquer Croxby Crawl

Eight members of Skegness Coasters took part in the final round of the Croxby Crawl summer series last Wednesday.

Runners tackled a 4.4-mile, one-lap race near Hatcliffe, a village south west of Grimsby.

Elly Rutherford said: “There were plenty of large hills, but we Skegness Coasters love a challenge!”

Times: Neil Stocks (35min 53secs), Ben Peel (37:10), Julie Hawkesford (39:40), Janet Harmston (40:48), Andy Wilkinson (41:59), Elly Rutherford (54:09), Sarah Shuttleworth (54:55), Rebecca Sylvester (54:55).

* Janet Harmston was busy again on Saturday at the infamous Lincolnshire Wolds Tough Ten.

The 10-mile race starts at Swallow, near Caistor, and is run in conjunction with Caistor Running Club.

Janet finished the course, a challenging, multi-terrain, multi-hill route around nearby villages, in a fantastic time of 1hr 26min 31secs.

* On Sunday, Skegness Coaster Martin Jessop took part in the Louth Triathlon.

This included a 400m pool swim at the Meridian Leisure Centre, a demanding 22km bike ride which ventured out into the North Lincolnshire countryside, and then a 5km run.

Martin completed the triathlon in an impressive 1hr 27min 06secs.

* Skegness Coasters caters for all abilities and meets every Tuesday at The Welcome at 6.30pm.

The latest, free Couch to 5K course starts on Thursday, September 29 at The Welcome from 6.15pm. All abilities welcome.