Skegness and District Running Club: Great North Run, East Coast Classic

Six adventurous runners from Skegness and District Running Club travelled to Newcastle for one of the biggest half-marathons, the Great North Run.

Lynsey Ballans ran for the charity Mind, raising nearly £500, and completed the race in just over two hours.

Boston's Mark Sands wins EMN-160913-095027002

Also running for the club was Odette Arundell, Catriona Logue Kiss, Mark Lyons, Mark Simons and another charity club runner Becca Louise who was raising money for Guide Dogs.

* A sea of Black and Orange travelled up the coast to Mablethorpe on Sunday as 36 members took part in the annual East Coast Classic 10K.

The weather was very hot with little breeze, and first back for the club was Spilsby’s Stuart Cragg in 36min 51secs.

First back for the ladies was Boston’s Fallon Lafferty in 46min 07secs, and supported by Helen Blair and Gail Davies, both from Spilsby, helped the club win the ladies’ team prize.

The orange and black vests of Skegness and District among the field at Bolingbrooke Breaker EMN-160913-095015002

Three runners who completed the club’s Boston Beginners Group made their 10k race debut - Sarah Sellers, Katie Jackson and Emma Barnes.

Sarah ran 1hr 00min 55secs with Katie and Emma supporting each other and finishing not far behind in 1hr 11min 03secs.

* It was a perfect night for the third and final running of Skegness and District Running Club’s very challenging Bolingbroke Breaker 10K.

The annual three-race series happens is getting more popular among runners looking to challenge themselves by tackling the hills around Old Bolingbroke in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Odette, Lynsey and Catriona after the Great North Run EMN-160913-095037002

An entry of 101 runners took part in the final instalment including 43 from the host club.

Mark Sands was the first runner home in a fantastic time of 36min 12secs, while Gary Thomas (Wolds Vets) came second and Paul Jackson was third. First lady back was Sian McCourt (Wolds Vets) in 47min 23secs, followed by Tanya Mackie, of Cleethorpes AC, and Emma Marshall Telfer (Sleaford Striders).

Skegness and District Running Club would like to thank all the runners for taking part and all the volunteers who helped to marshall and made this another very successful evening.

* The Wolds Tough 10 Mile race lived up to its name with six members of Skegness and District Running Club tackling the undulating hills around Caistor.

The rain started to fall before the race finished, all of the runners put in a very good performance.

First runner back for the club was Kirton’s John Burton in 1hr 14min 48secs for 45th place overall, and for the ladies, Spilsby’s Kerry Bird clocked an impressive 1.36.12.

Amy Lambley and Gemma Wills both continued to improve, coming home in 1.47.11, while Rebecca Grice tried the distance for the first time in preparation for a half-marathon and was guided along the route by Helena Shelton. They finished in 1.50.26.

* If you are looking to improve your running or get started the club holds regular training nights in Spilsby, Boston and Skegness.

The popular 5K to 10K training nights are held in Skegness on Fridays for runners looking to advance their distance. They meet at the Crown Hotel on Drummond Road at 6.30pm.

For more details, visit website at www,sadrc.co.uk